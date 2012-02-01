(Adds details, table)

TOKYO, Feb 1 The average nuclear power plant utilisation rate at 10 Japanese utilities fell to a record low 10.3 percent in January from 66.1 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed.

Public fears about nuclear safety after the radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years, have prevented authorities from giving utilities the go-ahead to restart reactors closed for regular maintenance.

Currently, there are three reactors online out of a total of 54, meaning only 6.4 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity is in use.

The government hopes to rebuild public confidence and clear the way to restarting reactors through newly required stress tests to gauge their resilience against severe incidents.

It is also reviewing energy policy, which before the quake was highly dependent on expanding nuclear capacity to lower greenhouse gas emissions and ensure national energy security, aiming to shape a new one by the summer.

The following is a list of nuclear power firms and the nuclear power plant utilisation rate for January, with year-earlier figures in parentheses.

January 2012

Company Run rate (%)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co 45.6 (63.1)

Tohoku Electric Power Co 0 (73.8)

Tokyo Electric Power Co 12.9 (54.2)

Chubu Electric Power Co 0 (4.3)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co 0 (78.7)

Kansai Electric Power Co 9.5 (81.5)

Chugoku Electric Power Co 53.7 (64.6)

Shikoku Electric Power Co 11.8 (102.3)

Kyushu Electric Power Co 0 (79.6)

Japan Atomic Power Co 0 (100.6) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)