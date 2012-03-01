* Down from 10.3 pct in Jan. and 70.8 pct a year ago

* Fall reflects shutdown of 870-MW Takahama No.3 unit (Adds details)

TOKYO, March 1 Japan's monthly nuclear power plant utilization rate for 10 utilities fell to the lowest on record at an average 6.1 percent in February from 70.8 percent a year ago , a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Thursday.

It marked the lowest rate since comparable data began to be compiled in April 1977 and follows last year's March earthquake and tsunami that crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in the northeast, prompting a review of Japan's atomic regulations and energy policy.

Currently, only two of Japan's 54 reactors are generating power and the number could fall to zero by May if stress tests designed to allow reactors to restart fail to assure the public and regulators.

The run rate also fell from January's 10.3 percent due to the shutdown of an 870-megawatt No.3 reactor at Kansai Electric Power's Takahama plant on Feb. 20 for maintenance.

The following is a list of nuclear power firms and the nuclear power plant utilization rate for last month, with year-earlier figures in parentheses.

Feb 2012

Company Run rate (%)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co 45.7 (57.4)

Tohoku Electric Power Co 0 (48.3)

Tokyo Electric Power Co 8.1 (66.6)

Chubu Electric Power Co 0 (64.7)

Hokuriku Electric Power Co 0 (81.5)

Kansai Electric Power Co 6.5 (78.8)

Chugoku Electric Power Co 0 (64.6)

Shikoku Electric Power Co 0 (102.4)

Kyushu Electric Power Co 0 (69.5)

Japan Atomic Power Co 0 (89.7)

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson and Ed Lane)