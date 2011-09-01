(Corrects dateline)

TOKYO, September 1 Japan's total nuclear power plant utilisation rate by the 10 utilities with reactors fell to an average 26.4 percent in August, down from 70.2 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Thursday.

The run rate fell from 33.9 percent in July and marked the lowest since comparable data began to be compiled in April 1977, reflecting the shutdown of a number of nuclear power generation units last month.

Nine Japanese utilities and non-utility electricity wholesaler Japan Atomic Power Co have 54 nuclear power generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 megawatts, the world's third-largest. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)