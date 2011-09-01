ANALYSIS-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
(Corrects dateline)
TOKYO, September 1 Japan's total nuclear power plant utilisation rate by the 10 utilities with reactors fell to an average 26.4 percent in August, down from 70.2 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Thursday.
The run rate fell from 33.9 percent in July and marked the lowest since comparable data began to be compiled in April 1977, reflecting the shutdown of a number of nuclear power generation units last month.
Nine Japanese utilities and non-utility electricity wholesaler Japan Atomic Power Co have 54 nuclear power generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 megawatts, the world's third-largest. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 9 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp said on Thursday it was growing more confident that long-term stability is returning to the oil industry, and it expects to charge higher fees for its rigs if oil prices recover further.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A potential increase in gasoline taxes in several U.S. states could put a dent in demand at the pumps and mark another setback for a market already flooded with excess fuel.