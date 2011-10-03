TOKYO Oct 3 The total nuclear power plant utilisation rate at Japan's 10 atomic energy generators fell to a record low of 20.6 percent in September, down from 66.7 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Monday.

Public fears about nuclear safety after the crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi facility, the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years, have since March prevented local governments from giving utilities the go-ahead to restart any reactors closed for regular maintenance.

The September run rate fell from 26.4 percent in August and marked the lowest since comparable data began to be compiled in April 1977, reflecting the shutdown of reactors last month.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)