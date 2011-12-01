TOKYO Dec 1 The average nuclear power
plant utilisation rate at Japan's 10 atomic energy generators
fell to 20.1 percent in November, down from 71.3 percent a year
earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry
data showed on Thursday.
Public fears about nuclear safety after the crisis at Tokyo
Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi facility, the
world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years, have since March
prevented the authorities from giving utilities the go-ahead to
restart reactors closed for regular maintenance.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)