TOKYO, March 1 Japan's nuclear power plant
utilisation rate for 10 utilities with reactors fell to an
average 6.1 percent in February from 70.8 percent a year
earlier , a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade
ministry data showed on Thursday.
It marked the lowest rate since comparable data began to be
compiled in April 1977.
Currently, only two of Japan's 54 reactors are generating
power amid public fears about nuclear safety due to the
radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima
Daiichi plant, which has made authorities wary of giving
utilities the go-ahead to restart units closed for maintenance.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)