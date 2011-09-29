* Japan aims to export nuclear technology to Vietnam
* Ninh Thuan 2 plant to start operations in 2021
TOKYO, Sept 29 A Japanese consortium said it and
state utility Vietnam Electricity (EVN) signed an agreement on
Thursday to cooperate on the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant
project in Vietnam.
Last October, Vietnam accepted Japan as a partner in the
construction of two nuclear reactors in Ninh Thuan province in
central Vietnam.
The Ninh Thuan 2 No.1 reactor is due to begin operations in
2021, followed by the Ninh Thuan 2 No.2 unit in 2022.
Vietnam aims to complete its first nuclear plant with Russia
by 2020, and its joint project with Japan will mark its second
such plant.
Thursday's agreement came a day after Japan Atomic Energy Co
announced that it had reached an agreement to conduct a
feasibility study to build the Ninh Thuan 2 plant.
The Japanese consortium, International Nuclear Energy
Development of Japan Co, comprises 13 firms, including utilities
and nuclear plant builders.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)