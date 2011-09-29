* Japan aims to export nuclear technology to Vietnam

* Ninh Thuan 2 plant to start operations in 2021 (Adds details)

TOKYO, Sept 29 A Japanese consortium said it and state utility Vietnam Electricity (EVN) signed an agreement on Thursday to cooperate on the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant project in Vietnam.

Last October, Vietnam accepted Japan as a partner in the construction of two nuclear reactors in Ninh Thuan province in central Vietnam.

The Ninh Thuan 2 No.1 reactor is due to begin operations in 2021, followed by the Ninh Thuan 2 No.2 unit in 2022.

Vietnam aims to complete its first nuclear plant with Russia by 2020, and its joint project with Japan will mark its second such plant.

Thursday's agreement came a day after Japan Atomic Energy Co announced that it had reached an agreement to conduct a feasibility study to build the Ninh Thuan 2 plant.

The Japanese consortium, International Nuclear Energy Development of Japan Co, comprises 13 firms, including utilities and nuclear plant builders. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)