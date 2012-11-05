SEOUL Nov 6 South Korea has closed two nuclear power reactors for nearly two months of unscheduled maintenance to replace parts that had been provided with forged certificates, the ministry of knowledge economy said on Monday.

The shutdown of the reactors may cause an unprecedented power shortage in the winter season in Asia's fourth-largest economy, which depends heavily on oil and gas imports, the ministry said in a statement.

The Korean ministry plans to shut down two reactors located in the county of Yeonggwang, about 300 kilometres southwest of Seoul, until the end of this year, and all the parts are expected to be replaced by that time, the statement said on Monday.

"We expect it will be unavoidable to have an unprecedented power shortage this coming winter due to the two reactor shutdowns, and the power supply offices plan to execute complex super-high supply measures early from mid-November," it said.

It did not elaborate on what those measures would be.

The ministry quoted Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP), fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), as saying that eight firms had forged 60 false certificates to cover 7,682 items between 2003 and 2012.

"KHNP plans to replace all the unverified items as soon as possible," the ministry statement said, adding the items including fuses and power switches were not core to operations and would not cause nuclear leakage or accidents even if they caused problems.

Public anxiety about nuclear safety has been heightened since the Fukushima nuclear crisis in neighbouring Japan following last year's earthquake and tsunami.

The problematic items were valued at 820 million won ($751,700) and mostly supplied to the two reactors, while a few parts of three other reactors were equipped with them, which did not require their full shutdown, the statement said.

It added that 95 percent of the unverified items were produced in the United States and Europe.

South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude oil importer and second-largest liquefied natural gas buyer, has a total of 23 nuclear power reactors, according to the KHNP web site (www.khnp.co.kr). It said the two closed reactors have 950,000 kilowatts of capacity each.

The country's excess power generation capacity over projected demand is projected to be 2.75-5.4 million kilowatts in November and December, the statement said, and could go down to 2.3 million kilowatts in January and February due to low temperatures.

Shares of Korea Electric Power Corp closed down 3.36 percent at 28,800 won on Monday, underperforming the market index , which fell 0.55 percent.

South Korea, which experienced nationwide power cuts in September of last year, has been campaigning to save energy in the peak seasons of summer and winter by such measures as building stores of liquefied natural gas. ($1 = 1090.8750 Korean won) (editing by Jane Baird)