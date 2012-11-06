SEOUL Nov 6 South Korea's main nuclear power
supervisor extended an investigation into forged safety
certificates for reactor components to three more facilities on
Tuesday, a day after shutting down two reactors.
South Korea generates 30 percent of its electricity from 23
nuclear reactors at state-owned plants, and the government
warned of the potential for unprecedented power shortages due to
the shutdowns as demand peaks in winter.
Authorities were at pains to stress that the parts involved
related to non-crucial aspects of the plants' operation and
posed no risk to safety. Yet in the aftermath of the Fukishima
nuclear accident in Japan, there were concerns the discovery
could tarnish the image of the country's nuclear programme.
"The commission will verify all the components at the
reactors by setting up a private and public team...We will make
regulations to supervise them," said one of the nine members of
the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, who could not be
named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
A spokesman at the commission added that members of the
private and public joint team would be anounced on Wednesday at
the earliest, along with their investigation schedules.
The three additional reactors under investigation are still
running. The two reactors already shut down will remain closed
until the parts are replaced.
With another five reactors already closed for regular
maintenance and glitches, a total of 6,500 megawatts of power
capacity has been removed from the grid, from a total capacity
of 81,740 MW.
The two shut reactors, each able to supply 1,000 MW, were
found to have components with certificates purportedly from U.S.
and Canadian regulators that had been forged by the suppliers of
the parts.
The latest incident comes after a series of problems in
south Korea's nuclear power sector this year. Several reactors
have been shut down for varying periods for malfunctioning, and
officials at state-owned Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) have
been investigated for receiving bribes, according to local
media.
"There were a lot of glitches earlier this year in reactors
management. Those in charge of the matter often said they didn't
know, but not knowing is also a problem," said Kim Jin-woo,
president and chief executive of Korea Energy Economics
Institute, a government thinktank for energy policy.
KHNP, fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power
Corp (KEPCO), reported that eight firms that
supplied parts had forged 60 certificates to cover 7,682 items
between 2003 and 2012, the ministry and the company officials
said.
KHNP declined to identify the eight firms.
SOUTH KOREA TO CUT CONSUMPTION
Government officials said that South Korea would take
measures to cut power consumption rather than hiking imports of
alternative fuels to feed additional electricity generation.
"We will not increase our purchases of LNG and coal compared
with what we have usually bought for the peak winter demand,"
said an official at the Ministry of the Knowledge Economy,
adding that most power plants were operating at full capacity
anyway.
"We will control demand. We are holding meetings to detail
the control measures."
South Korea generates 40 percent of its 81,740 megawatts of
power with coal, 30 percent with nuclear and the remainder with
liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to government data.
The government aims to maintain 4,500 megawatts of reserve
power generation capacity over projected demand, officials said.
Peak power demand will likely eat into the target safety
margin this winter and strain the grid. Excess capacity is
expected to be 2,750-5,400 megawatts in November and December,
and could fall to 2,300 megawatts in January and February,
according to the government forecast on Monday.
South Korea, which experienced nationwide power cuts in
September of last year, has been campaigning to encourage
consumers to save energy in the peak seasons of summer and
winter.
Authorities imposed fines on public buildings that kept
doors open while running air conditioning this summer and
stipulated that thermostats in big department stores and hotels
be set at 26 degreees Celsius, several degrees higher than
usual.
It has also built up fuel supplies that could be deployed
during an emergency through such measures as filling up LNG
storage.
($1 = 1091.1750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Additional reporting by Eunhye Shin
and Jumin Park; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Simon Webb)