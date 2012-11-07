SEOUL Nov 7 Most of the forged safety
certificates submitted by eight firms under investigation for
falsifying documents for equipment used in two South Korean
nuclear reactors, purported to come from certifying body UCI,
were from unnamed parties, South Korean officials said on
Wednesday.
Economy Minister Hong Suk-woo Hong told a parliamentary
committee that most of the documents that appeared to have been
issued by UCI were forgeries.
A senior economy ministry official told Reuters that UCI was
one of 12 U.S. certifiers, but was not one of the 8 firms under
investigation.
South Korea shut down two nuclear reactors on Monday due to
safety concerns over parts.
Hong did not name the companies that submitted the fake
documentation.