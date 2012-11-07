* Probe widened to all 23 South Korean nuclear reactors
* KEPCO chief tenders resignation, for "personal reasons"
* KEPCO shares close down 3 pct at 4-wk low
* Officials say no risk to exports to UAE
By Meeyoung Cho and Somang Yang
SEOUL, Nov 7 South Korea widened a probe into
how thousands of parts for its nuclear reactors were supplied
using forged safety documents, with regulators set to inspect
all 23 of the country's facilities - a move that could test
public support for the industry and threaten billions of dollars
worth of exports.
Two reactors remained shut on Wednesday, and five others are
closed for maintenance, or through other glitches, raising the
prospect of winter power shortages. The nuclear industry
supplies close to a third of South Korea's electricity.
The authorities have stressed that the parts - such as
fuses, switches and heat sensors - are non-crucial, and there is
no safety risk.
Kim Joong-kyum, president and CEO of power utility Korea
Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), which owns the operator
of the nation's nuclear plants, tendered his resignation for
what KEPCO officials said were "personal reasons". The
presidential office would decide this weekend whether to accept
Kim's resignation, an economy ministry official said.
A second nuclear official, appointed in June after a series
of closures at other nuclear plants, also said he would resign
once the investigations over the latest lapses were completed.
"I am sorting out what happened in the past. I will resign
at any time once this is settled," Kim Kyun-seop, head of Korea
Hydro & Nuclear Power, the KEPCO subsidiary that runs the
country's nuclear industry and reviews equipment certification,
told a parliamentary hearing.
KEPCO stock fell 3 percent to its lowest close in a month.
The closure of the two reactors in Yeonggwang county, 300 km
(186 miles) southwest of the capital Seoul, and concerns of more
widespread potential problems with a large and growing nuclear
programme, come after last year's nuclear disaster in
neighbouring Japan.
"Following Fukushima, our residents have become more and
more concerned about safety levels at the reactor," said Na
Seung-man, who chairs the local council in Yeonggwang.
PROBE WIDENED
South Korea's Nuclear Safety & Security Commission said it
set up a team of 58 private and public investigators to inspect
all the country's reactors to see if they were supplied with
parts with forged certificates.
"The team will inspect all 23 reactors, which will take some
time, as you can imagine," a spokeswoman for the commission,
which supervises nuclear safety, told Reuters. The commission
said it plans measures to improve supply systems, quality
controls and external auditing.
Eight companies submitted 60 false certificates to cover
more than 7,000 parts used in the two reactors between 2003 and
2012, and Economy Minister Hong Suk-woo told parliament that
most of the documents, which purported to come from certifying
body UCI, were forgeries.
A senior ministry official told Reuters that UCI was one of
12 U.S. certifiers, but was not one of the eight firms under
investigation. The firms have not been named.
Public support for nuclear power remains strong in South
Korea, even after the Fukushima disaster last year, and Seoul
plans to have added another 11 reactors by 2024.
The regulator, however, has come under fire.
"The problem here is that nothing has been done to put in
place a system that will allow for oversight, at a time when we
need stepped up safety management," opposition legislator Oh
Young-sik of the Democratic United Party told parliament.
NO RISK TO BIG CONTRACT
The investigation had not prompted the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) to reconsider its 2009 order for some $20 billion worth of
nuclear plant and construction work contracted to a KEPCO-led
South Korean consortium, a spokesman for the
Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation told Reuters in Dubai.
Also, Byun Jun-yeon, an executive vice president at KEPCO in
charge of reactor exports, told Reuters the fraud would not
damage the utility's export drive.
"The effects of this development on existing contracts like
the UAE will be insignificant," he said. "From what I
understand, the parts that were fraudulently certified were not
key to the function of the nuclear reactor, rather they were for
general usage in non-critical aspects.
"It's an ethical failure."