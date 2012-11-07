SEOUL Nov 7 South Korea's Nuclear Safety and
Security Commission said on Wednesday a private and public
investigation team will inspect all 23 of the country's nuclear
reactors to see if they were supplied with parts with forged
certificates.
"The team will inspect all 23 reactors, which will take some
times as you can imagine," a spokeswoman of the commission
supervising nuclear safety under the presidential office told
Reuters by telephone.
The investigation team will be set up on Wednesday.
South Korea closed two nuclear reactors on Monday to replace
parts which were supplied with forged quality certificates, and
the commission has been inspecting a total of five reactors
including the two closed ones.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Robert Birsel)