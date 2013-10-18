SEOUL Oct 18 South Korea said on Friday it will
delay completion of two new nuclear reactors by a year to
replace control cables supplied with fake documents, leaving a
gap that could bring power cuts in peak seasons.
Including these two plants under construction, a total of
six reactors will have to replace cables after the discovery
earlier this year they had fake certificates. That led to the
shutdown of two reactors and extended maintenance for a third.
The energy ministry said a U.S. company was likely to
produce replacement cables and it was planning to take legal
action against South Korean firm JS Cable which had
made and supplied the suspect cables.
Replacing the cables at the plants, Shin Kori No.3 and No.4,
located at Ulsan, 330 km southeast of Seoul will take a year,
the ministry added.
A ministry source who has direct knowledge of the matter
said the new plants had been set to start commercial operation
in August of next year and January of 2015 respectively after
some delays due to testing cables.
POTENTIAL BLACKOUTS
South Korea has been expected to face possible power
blackouts again this winter and next summer, as cable safety
issues and protests that are holding up completion of an
ultra-high-voltage power line threaten to keep more nuclear
reactors offline.
"With emergency measures, power supply next summer will not
cause major trouble," the ministry statement said, adding it was
considering various measures, such as extending life spans or
completing early construction of some coal- and gas-fired power
plants.
Asia's fourth-largest economy generates a third of its
electricity using nuclear power, in place primarily of oil and
gas. South Korea imports almost all of its oil and gas.
South Korea has a total of 23 reactors and of those six are
off line, including the three shut since May to replace suspect
cables.
On Sunday a group composed of people from industry, academic
institutions and civic bodies recommended Seoul should reduce
its reliance on nuclear power in view of public discontent with
corruption in the industry and Japan's difficulty tackling the
aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.
The government will hold public hearings over the
suggestion it should cut nuclear's proportion of the country's
total power generating capacity to 22-29 percent by 2035 from
the planned 41 percent by 2030. It will finalise an energy
policy revision in December.
South Korea has indicted 100 people, including a top former
state utility official, for corruption in a scandal over fake
safety certifications for parts in its nuclear reactors,
authorities said earlier this month.