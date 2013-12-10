SEOUL, Dec 10 South Korea supplies about a third of its electricity from 23 nuclear power plants and plans to add 11 more by 2024, while the government is looking to lower its reliance on nuclear power to 29 percent of its total power supply by 2035. South Korea's energy ministry said on Tuesday it is considering decreasing its dependence on nuclear power to 29 percent, from a planned 41 percent by 2030. Of the current 23 units, five are offline as of Tuesday, and the total number of closure may rise as the country's nuclear reactor operator will go ahead with scheduled maintenance for another reactor, the Hanbit No. 5, on Thursday. Details on South Korea's 23 reactors are as follows (in megawatts): Name Capacity Offline status Kori No.1 587 Kori No.2 650 Kori No.3 950 Kori No.4 950 Shin Kori No.1* 1,000 offline to replace cables (no definite restart) Shin Kori No.2* 1,000 offline to replace cables (no definite restart) Hanbit No.1 950 Hanbit No.2 950 Hanbit No.3 1,000 Hanbit No.4* 1,000 offline; maintenance extended (Nov 14-mid Jan) Hanbit No.5** 1,000 soon offline for maintenance (Dec 12-Jan 19) Hanbit No.6 1,000 Wolsong No.1* 679 offline with lifespan expiry (no deadline given for life-span extension approval) Wolsong No.2 700 Wolsong No.3 700 Wolsong No.4 700 Shin Wolsong No.1* 1,000 offline to replace cables (no definite restart) Hanul No.1 950 Hanul No.2 950 Hanul No.3 1,000 Hanul No.4 1,000 Hanul No.5 1,000 Hanul No.6 1,000 Note: Reactors marked by * are currently offline. Those marked by ** are soon to be offline. Details of five of the upcoming 11 reactors are as follows (in megawatts): Name Capacity Due date Shin Wolsong No.2* 1,000 Oct, 2013 Shin Kori No.3* 1,400 March, 2014 Shin Kori No.4* 1,400 Sept, 2014 Shin Hanul No.1 1,400 April, 2017 Shin Hanul No.2 1,400 Feb, 2018 Note: Construction completion of three reactors marked by * have been delayed to replace cable supplied with forged documents. Two of the three also have power transmission construction issues. Of the 11 reactors that are planned, only five have concrete construction schedule, while the rest are not yet set. Soure: Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd, which runs the country's reactors and is fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing By Tom Hogue)