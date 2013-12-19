* Power-saving efforts seen curbing peak demand below supply
capacity
* Cable replacement completed at three offline nuclear
reactors
* Still unclear about timing of nuclear restarts
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Dec 19 South Korea said on Thursday its
peak winter power supply is unlikely to be disrupted even if the
restarts of three nuclear plants are delayed beyond the main
demand period in January, thanks to its power-saving efforts.
Asia's fourth-largest economy is campaigning to curb peak
winter power demand as six of the country's 23 nuclear reactors
are offline, including three shut since late May to replace
cables that were supplied based on fake certificates.
Nuclear power accounts for about a third of the country's
power supply.
"We are fully ready in both supply and demand management.
For instance (through) emergency power generation and voltage
regulation," the energy ministry's Deputy Minister Kim Jun-dong
told reporters.
Ministry officials said all of the controversial cables at
the reactors had been replaced, but it was still hard to predict
when the reactors would restart as that depended on the
regulator's approval procedures.
The energy ministry's data on Thursday shows South Korea's
peak demand will be 80,500 megawatts (MWs) this winter, about
5,000 MW lower than total capacity, as forecast by the power
industry in September.
The total capacity includes 3,000 MW of the three reactors.
A ministry official noted this winter's temperatures were
forecast to be lower than average but still higher than last
year's, which will help curb power demand along with last
month's hikes in electricity tariffs.
Of the six offline reactors, one was shut earlier this month
for a scheduled maintenance through Jan. 19, according to
reactor operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, owned by state-run
utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO).
Another is awaiting an extension of its licence after its
30-year lifespan expired in November last year and yet another
is shut by scheduled maintenance extended to mid-January to
repair cracks found on the reactor head.
South Korea has been under pressure to lower its usage of
nuclear power after a series of nuclear safety scandals and
related closures since late last year, as neighbouring Japan
struggles to clean up after the Fukushima disaster.
Seoul is looking to scale back plans to rely on nuclear
power to 29 percent of the total power generation capacity by
2035 from a previously planned 41 percent by 2030, a draft
policy revision showed earlier this month.
But growing energy demand and the shutdown of aging reactors
mean it will still likely need to build more reactors in the
next two decades.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)