SEOUL Jan 29 A South Korean nuclear power plant was automatically shut down due to a technical glitch, the country's nuclear operator said, taking the number of plants closed to four out of the country's 23 reactors.

A spokesman at operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power said the exact cause of the shutdown was under investigation and it was not yet clear when the 1,000-megawatt Hanul No.5 reactor would be restarted.

Further closures of reactors will increase the risk of power supply shortage in the peak winter demand season. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)