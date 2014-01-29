Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
SEOUL Jan 29 A South Korean nuclear power plant was automatically shut down due to a technical glitch, the country's nuclear operator said, taking the number of plants closed to four out of the country's 23 reactors.
A spokesman at operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power said the exact cause of the shutdown was under investigation and it was not yet clear when the 1,000-megawatt Hanul No.5 reactor would be restarted.
Further closures of reactors will increase the risk of power supply shortage in the peak winter demand season. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
* Focus on global finance chiefs meeting (Updates with close of U.S. markets)