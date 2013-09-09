By Meeyoung Cho SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea supplies a third of its electricity from 23 reactors and plans to add 11 more by 2024, according to official data. Details of existing 23 are as follows (in megawatts): Name Capacity Offline status Kori No.1* 587 offline for maintenance (Likely to be online within this month) Kori No.2 650 Kori No.3 950 Kori No.4 950 Shin Kori No.1* 1,000 offline to replace cables (no definite deadline) Shin Kori No.2* 1,000 offline to replace cables (no definite deadline) Hanbit No.1* 950 offline for maintenance (Aug 26-Oct 30) Hanbit No.2** 950 soon offline to check welding (no definite deadline) Hanbit No.3 1,000 Hanbit No.4** 1,000 soon offline for maintenance (Oct 24-end of Nov) Hanbit No.5** 1,000 soon offline for maintenance (Nov 11-early Dec) Hanbit No.6 1,000 Wolsong No.1* 679 offline with lifespan expiry (no deadline given for life-span extension approval) Wolsong No.2 700 Wolsong No.3 700 Wolsong No.4 700 Shin Wolsong No.1* 1,000 offline to replace cables (no definite deadline) Hanul No.1** 950 soon offline for maintenance (Sept 22-Oct 28) Hanul No.2 950 Hanul No.3 1,000 Hanul No.4 1,000 Hanul No.5 1,000 Hanul No.6 1,000 Note: Reactors marked by * are now offline. Those marked by ** are soon to be offline. Details of five of the upcoming 11 reactors are as follows (in megawatts): Name Capacity Due date Shin Wolsong No.2* 1,000 Oct, 2013 Shin Kori No.3* 1,400 March, 2014 Shin Kori No.4* 1,400 Sept, 2014 Shin Hanul No.1 1,400 April, 2017 Shin Hanul No.2 1,400 Feb, 2018 Note: Construction completion of three reactors marked by * could be delayed to replace cable supplied with forged documents. Two of the three also have power transmission construction issues. Of the 11 reactors that are planned, only five have concrete construction schedules, while the rest are not yet set. Source: Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd, which runs the country's reactors and is fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO). (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)