* TUV SUD of Germany reports on five-month review of Korean
reactors
* No immediate actions needed on nuclear safety - TUV SUD
* Some 200 findings, recommendations should be implemented -
TUV SUD
* Reactor operator given one month to develop action plan on
findings
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Nov 20 The safety of South Korea's
nuclear reactors "should be improved significantly", although no
immediate actions are needed, an international nuclear safety
evaluation body said after completing a five-month review of the
country's reactors.
Seoul has been hit with a series of nuclear safety scandals
since late 2012, when certificates supplied for some reactor
parts turned out to be fake. Some reactors have been closed and
100 people indicted in the scandals, while the government has
come under pressure to rethink its reliance on nuclear power.
TUV SUD Industrie Service of Germany, called in to review
South Korean reactors in May, said in a statement released by
the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission on Wednesday that the
country's nuclear power plants in general operate in compliance
with international standards and regulations.
Still, some 200 findings and recommendations from the review
should be implemented to enhance nuclear plant safety. Reactor
operator Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) was given a month
to prepare an action plan on the recommendations for government
approval, the commission said in another statement.
"The safety of Korean power plants should be improved
significantly with respect to the reliability of major
components integrity, the engineering and maintenance program
and the quality assurance program," TUV SUD said.
TUV SUD added that the review identified no need for
immediate action by KHNP or the regulatory body. "The identified
individual findings and recommendations are in the customary
range compared with the international experience," it said.
KHNP, once it receives notice from the commission on the
review and recommendations, will work to submit its action
proposals within a month, a spokesman for the operator said.
Asia's fourth-largest economy faces severe power shortages
this winter due to the nuclear scandal and related closures.
About a third of the country's power is generated by its 23
nuclear reactors.
To curb electricity demand, the Korean government said on
Tuesday it will hike electricity tariffs in its latest bid to
avert power blackouts because of its supply gap.
Currently five reactors are offline including three shut
because of control cables supplied with fake safety
certificates, according to KHNP's website.
There will be no further forced closures as a result of the
review as no immediate action was required, a spokesman for the
nuclear commission said.
The Korean government has been criticised for a lack of
transparency over the safety of its nuclear programme, and for
putting both oversight and promotion of the industry in the
hands of the one ministry.
TUV SUD in Wednesday's statement advised an independent
third-party agency should be involved in oversight along with
the regulatory commission, particularly on safety inspections.
KHNP is owned by state-run power utility Korea Electric
Power Corp (KEPCO).
