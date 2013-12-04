SEOUL Dec 4 South Korea's nuclear operator will
extend the scheduled maintenance closure of one reactor by two
or three weeks to mid-January because of a cracked head, a
spokesman at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) said on
Wednesday.
"We always monitor if reactor heads have any cracks during
shutdown periods," the spokesman told Reuters by phone.
He also said KHNP will go ahead shutting down another
nuclear reactor as scheduled on December 12 through January 19
for maintenance.
Korea saw a seventh nuclear power unit go offline earlier on
Wednesday due to a technical glitch, hiking the chance of
blackouts during the country's peak winter power demand season.
Of South Korea's 23 nuclear power units, which provide about
a third of the nation's electricity, seven in total are offline,
including three shut since late May of this year because of the
nation's fake safety certificate scandal.
