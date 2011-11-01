TOKYO Nov 1 Kyushu Electric Power Co said it will restart the 1,180 megawatt No.4 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant, western Japan, later in the evening after the plant was automatically shut on Oct. 4.

Japan's nuclear watchdog has approved revised operation manuals for the No.4 Genkai unit and the way the southern Japan utility dealt with the problem with the unit's cooling system, a company spokesman said.

The unit is due to enter planned maintenance in mid-December, the spokesman said.

No reactor has been restarted after routine maintenance since the March quake and tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years in Fukushima. (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Urquhart)