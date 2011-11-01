* Trouble-hit No.4 reactor's restart is exception -govt
* Unit to undergo routine maintenance in mid-Dec
* Some in public resist No.4 Genkai unit restart
* Routine-checked reactors must undergo stress tests
TOKYO, Nov 1 Kyushu Electric said it
will restart later on Tuesday a nuclear reactor at the Genkai
plant in southern Japan, which was automatically shut down last
month due to a cooling system problem, although there is public
opposition to the move.
Japan's nuclear watchdog has approved revised operation
manuals for the 1,180 Megawatt No.4 Genkai reactor and the
manner in which the utility dealt with the problem, a company
spokesman said.
Local authorities also backed the restart plan, Kyodo news
agency reported.
"We plan to start the nuclear reactor around 11:00 p.m.
(1400 GMT) and to restart power generation in the afternoon of
Nov. 2," said Yuki Hirano, a Kyushu Electric spokesman.
Public fears about atomic safety heightened after the
world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years at the Fukushima
Daiichi plant, triggered by a huge earthquake and tsunami in
March, and no reactor has been restarted after routine checks
since then.
But the No.4 unit is an exception because it was shut down
to deal with a problem and not for routine maintenance, said
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura.
"Kyushu Electric should speak to Saga prefecture and Genkai
city, and if the locals are fine, then it should start
operation," Fujimura told a news conference earlier on Tuesday.
The Genkai plant is located in Saga prefecture.
The utility said last month that the automatic shutdown at
the No.4 reactor took place on Oct. 4 after the unit's turbine
halted because a worker pulled out a cable connector linked to
maintaining condenser vacuum during repair work.
The reactor is scheduled to undergo routine maintenance in
mid-December, said Eiji Yamamoto, another Kyushu Electric
spokesman.
Kyushu Electric is under fire after having admitted to
trying to sway public opinion favourably towards nuclear power
by asking workers to pose as ordinary citizens and send
messages, and because its president decided to stay on despite
calls to step down to take responsibility.
Although local authorities have given approval for the
restart of the No.4 Genkai unit, some critics opposed Kyushu
Electric's decision, alleging that the company was rushing
without sufficient safety checks.
The utility has received many phone calls and e-mails from
the public expressing concerns and opposition to the restart,
said Yamamoto of Kyushu Electric.
International environmental group Greenpeace said in a
statement that the reactor should not be restarted.
"In the aftermath of the Great East Japan earthquake and
triple meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi, it is unthinkable for any
nuclear plant to be restarted before proper safety checks or
consultation with the public is conducted," Junichi Sato,
Greenpeace Japan Executive Director, said.
Only 10 out of 54 nuclear reactors in Japan are generating
electricity and all reactors could be off line by around May.
Following routine checks, utilities must submit to the
nuclear watchdog reports of stress tests that evaluate each
reactor's resilience against four severe events -- earthquake,
tsunami, station blackout and loss of water for cooling and win
local governments' backing to restart.
