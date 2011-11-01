* Trouble-hit No.4 reactor's restart is exception -govt

* Unit to undergo routine maintenance in mid-Dec

* Some in public resist No.4 Genkai unit restart

* Routine-checked reactors must undergo stress tests (Adds Kyushu, govt spokesman comments, background)

TOKYO, Nov 1 Kyushu Electric said it will restart later on Tuesday a nuclear reactor at the Genkai plant in southern Japan, which was automatically shut down last month due to a cooling system problem, although there is public opposition to the move.

Japan's nuclear watchdog has approved revised operation manuals for the 1,180 Megawatt No.4 Genkai reactor and the manner in which the utility dealt with the problem, a company spokesman said.

Local authorities also backed the restart plan, Kyodo news agency reported.

"We plan to start the nuclear reactor around 11:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) and to restart power generation in the afternoon of Nov. 2," said Yuki Hirano, a Kyushu Electric spokesman.

Public fears about atomic safety heightened after the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggered by a huge earthquake and tsunami in March, and no reactor has been restarted after routine checks since then.

But the No.4 unit is an exception because it was shut down to deal with a problem and not for routine maintenance, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura.

"Kyushu Electric should speak to Saga prefecture and Genkai city, and if the locals are fine, then it should start operation," Fujimura told a news conference earlier on Tuesday. The Genkai plant is located in Saga prefecture.

The utility said last month that the automatic shutdown at the No.4 reactor took place on Oct. 4 after the unit's turbine halted because a worker pulled out a cable connector linked to maintaining condenser vacuum during repair work.

The reactor is scheduled to undergo routine maintenance in mid-December, said Eiji Yamamoto, another Kyushu Electric spokesman.

Kyushu Electric is under fire after having admitted to trying to sway public opinion favourably towards nuclear power by asking workers to pose as ordinary citizens and send messages, and because its president decided to stay on despite calls to step down to take responsibility.

Although local authorities have given approval for the restart of the No.4 Genkai unit, some critics opposed Kyushu Electric's decision, alleging that the company was rushing without sufficient safety checks.

The utility has received many phone calls and e-mails from the public expressing concerns and opposition to the restart, said Yamamoto of Kyushu Electric.

International environmental group Greenpeace said in a statement that the reactor should not be restarted.

"In the aftermath of the Great East Japan earthquake and triple meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi, it is unthinkable for any nuclear plant to be restarted before proper safety checks or consultation with the public is conducted," Junichi Sato, Greenpeace Japan Executive Director, said.

Only 10 out of 54 nuclear reactors in Japan are generating electricity and all reactors could be off line by around May.

Following routine checks, utilities must submit to the nuclear watchdog reports of stress tests that evaluate each reactor's resilience against four severe events -- earthquake, tsunami, station blackout and loss of water for cooling and win local governments' backing to restart. (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Anthony Barker)