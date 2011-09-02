WINDHOEK, Sept 2 Four drums of radioactive
material stolen last week in Namibia contained uranium ore and
came from Areva's Trekkopje Mine in the country, the
French company said on Friday.
Four suspects have been arrested and the stolen material has
been recovered, Namibian nuclear authorities said.
"A uranium concentrate was discovered in four 50-litre
containers, weighing about 324 kg (700 pounds) in total. These
drums contain uranium with a low radioactivity level," Areva
said in a statement.
Areva's Trekkopje is one of the few mines in Namibia with
processing facilities for yellowcake -- a processed form of
uranium ore that can be enriched for civilian nuclear fuel or,
if refined to a much higher level, the fissile core of atom
bombs.
Areva said it would work with regional authorities on its
security measures to prevent further theft.
(Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; Writing by Ed Stoddard;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)