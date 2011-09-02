WINDHOEK, Sept 2 Four drums of radioactive material stolen last week in Namibia contained uranium ore and came from Areva's Trekkopje Mine in the country, the French company said on Friday.

Four suspects have been arrested and the stolen material has been recovered, Namibian nuclear authorities said.

"A uranium concentrate was discovered in four 50-litre containers, weighing about 324 kg (700 pounds) in total. These drums contain uranium with a low radioactivity level," Areva said in a statement.

Areva's Trekkopje is one of the few mines in Namibia with processing facilities for yellowcake -- a processed form of uranium ore that can be enriched for civilian nuclear fuel or, if refined to a much higher level, the fissile core of atom bombs.

Areva said it would work with regional authorities on its security measures to prevent further theft.

