LONDON Oct 27 EDF Energy will not set a firm date for completion of its first nuclear power plant in Britain until it makes its final investment decision at the end of next year, the chief executive said on Thursday.

"My major target for now is the Final Investment Decision at the end of next year...I will not give a firm and final completion date at this stage. At the moment of the FID, I expect to be able to do so," Chief Executive Vincent de Rivaz said.

Britain's largest nuclear power producer plans to submit a 30,000-page planning application to the UK's Infrastructure Planning Commission for the new plant before the end of this month, Rivaz said.

In July it applied for a site licence and an environmental permit for its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Somerset.

The company said it has on Thursday completed the sale of its land at Wylfa on Anglesy to Horizon Nuclear Energy, a joint venture between E.ON UK and RWE npower to build a new nuclear plant. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Nina Chestney)