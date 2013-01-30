* North Korea carried out nuclear tests in 2006, 2009
* Says it is ready for more after U.N. censure move
* Agency has more than 270 monitoring stations worldwide
VIENNA, Jan 30 The international agency that
monitors nuclear tests said on Wednesday it would have no
trouble detecting the seismological activity around any nuclear
test by North Korea "within minutes" but it could take at least
several days to confirm whether it was an atomic explosion.
North Korea, which detonated nuclear explosions in 2006 and
2009, vowed last week to conduct more rocket and nuclear tests
after the U.N. Security Council censured it for a December
long-range missile launch.
South Korea and others who have been closely observing
activities at the North's known nuclear test grounds believe
Pyongyang is technically ready to go and is awaiting the final
word from supreme leader Kim Jong-un.
"The information from seismic stations reaches us within
minutes," said Annika Thunborg, a spokeswoman for the
preparatory commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban
Treaty Organization (CTBTO). "We are confident that we will
detect such a test."
In North Korea's previous tests, "we were able to say within
a couple of hours that it was an explosion, that it was not an
earthquake," Thunborg said. The data then had to be studied
further to analyse whether it was an atomic blast.
Although estimates vary widely, North Korea is believed by
some experts to have enough fissile material for about a dozen
plutonium warheads. Intelligence reports suggest that it has
been enriching uranium to supplement that stock and give it a
second path to the bomb.
The test-ban treaty has actually not yet taken into effect
because not all holders of nuclear technology have signed up for
it. But the preparatory organisation already monitors possible
breaches, deploying more than 270 stations worldwide to look out
for signs of atomic tests, including seismic waves and
radioactive traces.
The "seismic system is able to distinguish between a natural
event, an earthquake, and a man-made event, an explosion, so we
are confident in terms of the reliability of the system,"
Thunborg said.
Although no radioactivity was discovered from the North's
test four years ago, Thunborg said it was possible to say with
"reasonable certainty" that it was a nuclear test because of
other data, including the size and depth of the explosion.
In 2006, she said, "you had smoking gun evidence, you
detected radioactivity which clearly came from North Korea."
Nuclear expert James Acton at the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace think tank said seismic monitoring was "a
reliable means of detecting nuclear tests and estimating their
yields."
Seen as a cornerstone of efforts to free the world of atomic
bombs and negotiated in the 1990s, the CTBT enjoys wide support
around the world. But of the five officially recognised nuclear
weapon states, the United States and China still have to ratify
it.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)