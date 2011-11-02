LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Workers were evacuated from
a unit at California's San Onofre nuclear power plant on
Tuesday after an ammonia leak there, but the release posed no
threat to the public, a San Diego County spokeswoman said.
Spokeswoman Tammy Glenn said the county had activated its
Operational Area Emergency Operations Center.
"It is related to an ammonia leak at one of the units at
the plant," Glenn said. "There's no threat to the public and no
protective action recommended."
Glenn said she did not know how many employees had been
evacuated or if the leak, reported shortly before 3 p.m.
Pacific time, had been contained.
Representatives for Southern California Edison, which
operates the plant on the border of Orange and San Diego
counties, could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)