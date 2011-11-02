LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Workers were evacuated from a unit at California's San Onofre nuclear power plant on Tuesday after an ammonia leak there, but the release posed no threat to the public, a San Diego County spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Tammy Glenn said the county had activated its Operational Area Emergency Operations Center.

"It is related to an ammonia leak at one of the units at the plant," Glenn said. "There's no threat to the public and no protective action recommended."

Glenn said she did not know how many employees had been evacuated or if the leak, reported shortly before 3 p.m. Pacific time, had been contained.

Representatives for Southern California Edison, which operates the plant on the border of Orange and San Diego counties, could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)