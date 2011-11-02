(Updates with information from Southern California Edison)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Workers were evacuated from
a unit at the San Onofre nuclear power plant in California on
Tuesday after an ammonia leak, but the incident posed no threat
to the public, officials said.
Southern California Edison, which operates the plant just
south of San Clemente, said the leak was detected at about 3
p.m. in a water purification system for one of the two nuclear
reactors.
The utility said an alert was issued because fumes could
prevent access to certain areas of the plant, but that there
were no injuries. Employees were evacuated as a precaution.
The alert was declared over shortly after 6 p.m., SCE said,
and about 25 gallons (95 litres) of ammonia were collected in a
basin beneath the tank.
No radioactive material was released, SCE said.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesman Victor Dricks said
the ammonia was leaking at the rate of about one gallon every
ten minutes and can turn into gas on contact with air,
prompting the evacuation of employees at a turbine building.
"Some vital areas in the turbine building became
inaccessible because of the gas leak, so they declared the
alert," Dricks said.
"No one has been evacuated from the site, nobody's been
injured and nobody off the site should be affected," he said.
Dricks said the gas did not pose a danger to the public
because it was a relatively small amount of ammonia that was
leaking very slowly.
San Diego County said in a written release that it had
activated and staffed its Operational Area Emergency Operations
Center "in order that it may be prepared should the situation
at the power plant deteriorate."
The County said it was monitoring the situation but that
officials were not recommending any action for the public
following the leak.
"There's no threat to the public and no protective action
recommended," San Diego County spokeswoman Tammy Glenn said.
The San Onofre plant consists of two pressurized water
reactors.
