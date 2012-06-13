June 13 Below are significant dates in the
history of nuclear power as some countries cut reliance on it
following the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear site in Japan
and others work on solving the problem of storing radioactive
waste.
Japan, Germany, Italy and Switzerland have moved away from
nuclear energy, prompting the International Atomic Energy Agency
to revise down its forecast for growth in the industry. The
United States, China and India still plan to increase the number
of reactors.
1942 - The worlds first nuclear chain reaction takes place
in Chicago as part of the wartime Manhattan Project.
1945 - U.S. stages first test of a plutonium weapon,
code-named "Trinity", before dawn in the New Mexico desert. On
Aug. 6 an American bomber drops atomic bomb on Japanese city of
Hiroshima. Three days later a second bomb is dropped on
Nagasaki.
1951 - An experimental breeder reactor in Idaho produces the
world's first useable electric power from nuclear energy -
illuminating four light bulbs. The Experimental Breeder
Reactor-1 (EBR) proves that a breeder reactor can produce more
fuel than it uses.
1954-1956 - The Soviet Union opens a 5 MW nuclear power
plant in 1954, the first to generate electricity for a power
grid. Two years later, Britain opens Calder Hall in Sellafield,
the first commercial nuclear power station for civil use. The
power station, with an initial capacity of 50 MW that later
increased to 200 MW, closes in 2003. France's nuclear programme
generates its first electricity with the opening of a reactor at
Marcoule in 1956.
1957 - The first large-scale nuclear power plant in the
United States begins operation in Shippingport, Pennsylvania.
Built by the federal government but operated by the Duquesne
Light Company in conjunction with the Westinghouse Bettis Atomic
Power Laboratory, the pressurised-water reactor supplies power
to the city of Pittsburgh and much of western Pennsylvania.
1979 - A plant at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania, experiences a major failure when a water pump in
the secondary cooling system of a pressurised-water reactor
malfunctions. A jammed relief valve then causes a buildup of
heat, resulting in a partial meltdown of the core and releasing
radioactive material into the atmosphere. The worst U.S. nuclear
accident hurts the image of nuclear power around the world.
1986 - World's nuclear jitters intensify when a major
accident at Chernobyl power station near Kiev sends radioactive
dust across Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and western Europe.
Thirty-one people die in the immediate aftermath.
1996 - Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc (TEPCO), Japan's biggest
power utility, starts commercial operation of the world's first
advanced boiling water reactor (ABWR). The reactor, at the
utility's Kashiwazaki Kariba nuclear power complex, has a
capacity of 1,350 MW. TEPCO starts commercial operations of the
plant's seventh reactor in July 1997, raising the total power
generation capacity of the plant to 8,212 MW, making the complex
the world's largest nuclear power plant, surpassing a plant in
Canada.
2005 - Finland approves construction of one of the world's
largest nuclear power plants, raising the dormant atomic power
industry's hopes for a revival. The first of the
third-generation units ordered for Finland - the 1,600 MW
European PWR (EPR) Olkiluoto 3 - suffers repeated delays in
construction work, pushing back an initial 2009 start date. The
reactor will not be ready for electricity production before
August 2014.
2007 - Construction starts on France's Flamanville 3
reactor. Initially expected to open in 2012, it is delayed to
2016 as costs have escalated. The 1,600 MW European Pressurised
Reactor (EPR) - France's first - will test a technology that
could be used to replace France's existing 58 reactors, which
produce 80 percent of the country's power.
2011 - A 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami on March 11,
2011 wrecks the Fukushima nuclear plant, triggering nuclear
meltdowns that contaminated food and water and forced mass
evacuations. Nearly 16,000 people are killed in the earthquake
and the tsunami and 3,300 remain unaccounted for.
2012 - Japan shuts its last working nuclear power reactor
following the nuclear disaster, leaving it without nuclear power
for the first time since 1970. Nuclear power had provided almost
30 percent of the electricity before 2011.
