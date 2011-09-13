VIENNA, Sept 13 The U.N. atomic agency's 35-nation board adopted an action plan on Tuesday to strengthen global nuclear safety in the wake of Japan's Fukushima accident, despite criticism from several states that the proposals had been watered down.

The governing board approved by consensus the document put forward by Director General Yukiya Amano of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), setting out a series of measures aimed at enhancing standards worldwide.

It came after a debate that underlined divisions between states such as Germany seeking stronger international commitments and others, including the United States, wanting safety to remain an issue strictly for national authorities.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl)