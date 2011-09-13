VIENNA, Sept 13 The U.N. atomic agency's
35-nation board adopted an action plan on Tuesday to strengthen
global nuclear safety in the wake of Japan's Fukushima accident,
despite criticism from several states that the proposals had
been watered down.
The governing board approved by consensus the document put
forward by Director General Yukiya Amano of the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), setting out a series of measures
aimed at enhancing standards worldwide.
It came after a debate that underlined divisions between
states such as Germany seeking stronger international
commitments and others, including the United States, wanting
safety to remain an issue strictly for national authorities.
