WASHINGTON Nov 4 The White House said on Friday
it regretted Russia's decision not to attend preparatory meeting
last week for the 2016 nuclear security summit.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a
briefing that Russia declined to participate in the meeting but
that he was not aware that Moscow planned to boycott the summit
itself.
The fourth nuclear security summit is scheduled to be held
in Chicago in 2016, returning to the United States, where the
process was launched by President Barack Obama in 2010.
The summits aim to enhance nuclear security around the world
and have involved major powers including China, France, Germany
and Britain. The last summit was in The Hague in March, when
Russia and the United States set aside their differences over
Crimea to endorse the meeting's final statement.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by
Susan Heavey)