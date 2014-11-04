(Refiles to fix wording in next to last paragraph)
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The White House said on
Tuesday it regretted Russia's decision not to attend preparatory
meeting last week for the 2016 nuclear security summit.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not say Moscow
planned to boycott the bi-annual summit itself, which returns in
2016 to the United States, where the process was launched by
President Barack Obama four years ago.
"The United States regrets Russia's decision not to
participate in last week's preparatory meeting for the 2016
Nuclear Security Summit," Earnest said at a news briefing.
"The door remains open to their continued participation if
they were to decide to do so," he added.
The fourth nuclear security summit is scheduled to be held
next in Chicago. The summits aim to enhance nuclear security
around the world and have involved more than 50 countries
including major powers China, France, Germany and Britain.
The last summit was in The Hague in March, when Russia and
the United States set aside their differences over Crimea to
endorse the meeting's final statement.
Diplomats in Vienna, where the International Atomic Energy
Agency is located, offered differing views on Russia's plans.
Two said their impression was that Russia did not intend to
take part in the summit, saying Moscow had suggested that such a
meeting would not add much value and also had signaled
unhappiness with preparations for the summit.
But two others said it was not yet clear whether or not
Russia would boycott the summit.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington and Fredrik Dahl in
Vienna; editing by Susan Heavey)