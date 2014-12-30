* Evidence computer 'worm' removed in devices connected to
control system
* Lawmakers criticise nuclear operator over cyber safety
* Operator to increase cyber security staff to around 70,
from 53
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Dec 30 South Korean authorities have
found evidence that a low-risk computer "worm" had been removed
from devices connected to some nuclear plant control systems,
but no harmful virus was found in reactor controls threatened by
a hacker.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd said it would beef up
cyber security by hiring more IT security experts and forming an
oversight committee, as it came in for fresh criticism from
lawmakers following recent hacks against its headquarters.
The nuclear operator, part of state-run utility Korea
Electric Power Corp, said earlier this month that
non-critical data had been stolen from its systems, while a
hacker threatened in Twitter messages to close three reactors.
The control systems of the two complexes housing those
reactors had not been exposed to any malignant virus, Seoul's
energy ministry and nuclear watchdog said in a joint statement
on Tuesday, adding the systems were inaccessible from external
networks.
Energy Minister Yoon Sang-jick told a parliamentary session
that evidence of the presence and removal of a "worm" - which
the ministry said was probably inadvertently introduced by
workers using unauthorised USB devices - was unrelated to the
recent hacking incidents, drawing scepticism from some
lawmakers.
"I doubt control systems are perfectly safe as said," Lee
Jung-hyun, a lawmaker in the ruling Saenuri party, told the
committee hearing.
Worries about nuclear safety in South Korea, which relies on
nuclear reactors for a third of its power and is the world's
fifth-largest nuclear power user, have mounted since the 2011
Fukushima disaster in Japan and a domestic scandal in 2012 over
the supply of reactor parts with fake security certificates.
"We will prepare fundamental improvement measures by
enhancing nuclear power's safe operation and hiking information
security systems to the highest level following this cyber
attack case," Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power said in a statement.
Seoul prosecutors have not ruled out possible involvement of
North Korea in the cyber attack on the nuclear operator, which
Pyongyang has denied.
Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power President and CEO Cho Seok
told the hearing that all control systems of the country's 23
nuclear reactors were safe against malignant codes. On Sunday,
he said that cyber attacks on non-critical operations at the
company's headquarters were continuing, although he did not
elaborate for security reasons.
The nuclear plant operator said on Tuesday it was increasing
the number of staff devoted to cyber security from 53 to around
70, and would set up a committee of internal and external
experts to oversee security.
Chun Soon-ok of the opposition New Politics Alliance for
Democracy party said: "The government's nuclear power policies
have lost people's trust and whatever broke out only makes
people concerned more."
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Alex Richardson)