SEOUL, March 17 South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday blamed North Korea for cyber attacks against the country's nuclear reactor operator last December, based upon its investigation into Internet addresses used in the hacking.

"The malicious codes used for the nuclear operator hacking were the same in composition and working methods as the so-called 'kimsuky' that North Korean hackers use," a statement from Seoul central prosecutors' office said.

South Korea had previously said it suspected the possible involvement of North Korea in the hacking, and had sought help from Chinese officials after tracing multiple Internet addresses involved to a northeastern Chinese city near North Korea. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tony Munroe and Jacqueline Wong)