SEOUL, March 26 U.S. President Barack Obama told
his Chinese counterpart, Hu Jintao, the United States was open
to starting dialogue with North Korea, but only if it meets
international commitments, a senior White House aide said.
Obama has called on North Korea, which plans a long-range
rocket launch next month, to curb its nuclear ambitions or face
further international isolation.
"We said we were willing to pursue dialogue with North
Korea... but we made clear that we could not go forward if North
Korea goes ahead with this rocket launch," the aide said.
"We're open to dialogue if the North Koreans are going to
keep their commitments."
