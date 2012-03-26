SEOUL, March 26 Chinese President Hu Jintao indicated to U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday that he is taking the North Korean nuclear standoff very seriously and registering his concern with Pyongyang, a senior White House aide said.

Obama has called on North Korea, which plans a long-range rocket launch next month, to curb its nuclear ambitions or face further international isolation.

"It's absolutely the case that the Chinese have indicated to us that they take this very seriously and they're registering their concern to the North Koreans," the aide said. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Nick Macfie)