SEOUL, March 26 Chinese President Hu Jintao
indicated to U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday that he is
taking the North Korean nuclear standoff very seriously and
registering his concern with Pyongyang, a senior White House
aide said.
Obama has called on North Korea, which plans a long-range
rocket launch next month, to curb its nuclear ambitions or face
further international isolation.
"It's absolutely the case that the Chinese have indicated to
us that they take this very seriously and they're registering
their concern to the North Koreans," the aide said.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Nick Macfie)