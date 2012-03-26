SEOUL, March 26 U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Monday that time was running out to resolve Iran's nuclear
stanoff with the West.
Tehran says its nuclear programme is purely peaceful, but
Israel and Western nations believe it is moving towards a
nuclear bomb that could change the regional balance of power.
"Once again, there is the possibility of a diplomatic
resolution that gives Iran access to peaceful nuclear energy
while addressing the concerns of the international community,"
Obama told students in Seoul.
"Today, I'll meet with the leaders of Russia and China as we
work to achieve a resolution in which Iran fulfills its
obligations."
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Nick Macfie)