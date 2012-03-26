* Obama says U.S. has "more nuclear weapons than we need"
* Will raise arms control issue with Putin in May
* China's Hu "taking North Korea issue very seriously"
* Obama says time is running out for Iran
By Matt Spetalnick and Jeremy Laurence
SEOUL, March 26 U.S. President Barack Obama
vowed on Monday to pursue further nuclear arms cuts with Russia,
urged China to follow suit and issued stern warnings to North
Korea and Iran in their nuclear standoffs with the West.
Acknowledging the United States has more warheads than
necessary, Obama held out the prospect of new reductions in the
U.S. arsenal as he sought to rally world leaders for additional
concrete steps against the threat of nuclear terrorism.
"We can already say with confidence that we have more
nuclear weapons than we need," Obama told students at South
Korea's Hankuk University a few hours before a global nuclear
security summit opened in Seoul.
He pledged a new arms-control push with incoming Russian
president Vladimir Putin when they meet in May. But any further
reductions would face stiff election-year opposition from
Republicans in Congress who already accuse him of weakening
America's nuclear deterrent.
Obama laid out his latest strategy against the backdrop of
nuclear defiance from North Korea and Iran, twin challenges that
have clouded his overall nuclear agenda and the summit in
Seoul.
He set expectations high in a 2009 speech in Prague when he
declared it was time to seek "a world without nuclear weapons".
He acknowledged at the time it was a long-term goal, but his
high-flown oratory helped him win the Nobel Peace Prize.
In Seoul, Obama made clear that he was committed to that
notion, saying "those who deride our vision, who say that ours
is an impossible goal that will be forever out of reach", were
wrong.
Though Obama was vague on exactly how such a vision would
be achieved, he voiced confidence the United States and Russia,
which reached a landmark arms-control treaty in 2010, "can
continue to make progress and reduce our nuclear stockpiles".
"I firmly believe that we can ensure the security of the
United States and our allies, maintain a strong deterrent
against any threat, and still pursue further reductions in our
nuclear arsenal," he said.
But another arms accord with Moscow will be a tough sell to
U.S. conservatives who say Obama has not moved fast enough to
modernise the U.S. strategic arsenal, a pledge he made in return
for Republican votes that helped ratify the START treaty.
The United States and Russia are the two biggest nuclear
powers, possessing thousands of warheads between them, arsenals
that arms-control advocates say are capable of destroying the
world several times over.
Obama said he wanted to take arms control talks with the
Russians to a new level. "Going forward, we'll continue to seek
discussions with Russia on a step we have never taken before -
reducing not only our strategic nuclear warheads, but also
tactical weapons and warheads in reserve," he said.
With U.S. officials privately expressing concern about
China's opaqueness over its growing nuclear weapons programme,
Obama said he had urged the rising Asian power "to join us in a
dialogue on nuclear issues, and that offer remains open".
NORTH KOREA, IRAN
Obama also used his speech to call on North Korea, which
plans a long-range rocket launch next month, to curb its nuclear
ambitions or face further international isolation.
"And know this - there will be no more rewards for
provocations. Those days are over. This is the choice before
you," he said, directing his comments at North Korea's
leadership.
Chinese President Hu Jintao indicated to Obama during a
one-on-one meeting on Monday that he took the North Korean
nuclear standoff very seriously and was registering his concern
with Pyongyang, a senior White House aide said.
China is the secretive North's only major ally.
"The two leaders agreed to coordinate closely in responding
to this potential provocation ... and if necessary consider what
steps need to be taken following a potential launch," the White
House aide added, without elaborating on possible consequences.
Obama says the destitute North could be hit with tighter
sanctions if it goes ahead with the rocket launch, but experts
doubt China will back another U.N. Security Council resolution
against North Korea.
The North says the rocket will send a satellite into space,
but South Korea and the United States say it is a ballistic
missile test.
Even though two previous launches of the long-range missile
have failed, Washington says the North's missile programme is
progressing quickly and that the American mainland could come
under threat within five years.
The flight path from a west coast launch pad will take the
rocket south towards the Philippines. The Defence Ministry in
Seoul said South Korea was drawing up a plan to shoot down any
components that may crash into South Korean territory.
The ministry added that the main body of the rocket was
being positioned into place for the launch.
Earlier on Monday, Obama accused Iran of having taken the
"path of denial, deceit and deception" in the past but said
there was still time for a diplomatic solution and that Iran had
to act with a sense of urgency.
"Time is short," Obama said, referring to the prospects of
renewed negotiations between Iran and world powers. "Iran's
leaders must understand that there is no escaping the choice
before it."
Iran says its nuclear programme is purely peaceful, but
Israel and Western nations believe it is moving towards a
nuclear bomb that could change the regional balance of power.
Obama has urged Israel to hold off on any pre-emptive
strikes on Iran's nuclear sites to give sanctions and diplomacy
more time to work.
The U.S. president also met Russia's outgoing leader, Dmitry
Medvedev, on the sidelines of the summit, with missile defence
in Europe, Iran and the conflict in Syria topping their agenda.
Medvedev said he supported peace envoy Kofi Annan's mission
to end fighting in Syria. Russia and China have shielded Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad from U.N. Security Council
condemnation by vetoing two resolutions over the bloodshed.
"We together with the U.S. president maintain that (Annan's
mission) is a good way to reach at least an initial point of
settlement and open the road for communication between various
groups of society in Syria," he said.
