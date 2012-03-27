SEOUL, March 27 President Barack Obama on Tuesday defended remarks he made the day before acknowledging that the U.S. election and a leadership transition in Russia meant that 2012 was not a good year for progress on arms control issues like missile defence.

"The current environment is not conducive to these kinds of thoughtful consultations," he said with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev at his side. "I think we'll do better in 2013," he told reporters in Seoul.

Obama, a Democrat, was overheard telling Medvedev on Monday that he would have more space to negotiate on missile defence after the Nov. 6 U.S. election, drawing sharp criticsm back home from Republicans. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Nick Macfie)