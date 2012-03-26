SEOUL, March 26 U.S. President Barack Obama will
voice confidence on Monday that the United States can further
reduce its nuclear weapons stockpile while maintaining its
strategic deterrent and international commitments, a White House
official said.
Obama, who will deliver a speech at a university in Seoul
ahead of nuclear security summit, plans to raise the issue of
arms control with Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin when
they meet in May, the official said. Moscow and Washington
reached a new START treaty earlier in Obama's term.
"He will reaffirm his commitment to reduce America's nuclear
weapons and the role they play in our national security
strategy," the official said of Obama's address.
Obama will also commit to a "new framework for civil nuclear
cooperation that allows nations to tap the energy we seek
without pursuing a fuel cycle that endlessly produces more
nuclear materials", the official said.
