PARIS, March 9 Swiss utility Alpiq has
set up a new business unit to focus on the decommissioning of
nuclear plants, a major growth area in Europe as dozens of
reactors are nearing their end of their lives or being retired.
Alpiq said on Monday it had founded Swiss Decommissioning
AG, headquartered in Olten, northern Switzerland, which will
dismantle nuclear installations and provide radiation protection
and decontamination for the Swiss market.
A new player in decommissioning in Switzerland would bring
competition for companies like French nuclear group Areva
and environmental services group Veolia,
which see huge potential in the decommissioning business.
The International Energy Agency said late last year that
almost 200 of the 434 reactors in operation around the globe
would be retired by 2040, and estimated the cost of
decommissioning them at more than $100 billion, although many
experts think that figure could easily double.
German utilities alone have set aside 36 billions euros for
decommissioning.
Switzerland has five nuclear reactors that generate about 40
percent of its electricity. Following the Fukushima disaster in
March 2011, the country decided to phase out nuclear power by
2034.
Alpiq said it already had experience in the area of
decommissioning through its German unit Kraftanlagen Heidelberg
GmbH, which is involved in dismantling several reactors in
Germany including Würgassen, Obrigheim, Isar 1, Neckarwestheim 1
and Philippsburg 1.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Pravin Char)