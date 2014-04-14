* Group aims to help prevent nuclear weapons proliferation
* Non-member Israel seen following its trade guidelines
* Paper outlines possible "benefits" for such countries
* Issue sensitive as Israel outside non-proliferation pact
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, April 14 The United States and three
European allies want a global body controlling nuclear exports
to consider whether to establish closer ties with non-members
including Israel, despite its assumed atomic arsenal, a
confidential document showed.
The issue is sensitive as Israel is outside a 1970
international pact designed to prevent the spread of nuclear
weapons and the Jewish state is widely believed to be the only
country with such arms in the volatile Middle East.
Arab states and Iran often criticise Israel for not signing
up to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Israel and
Washington say it is Iran, which is in the 189-nation NPT, that
poses the region's most urgent proliferation threat, although
Tehran says its programme is for peaceful uses only.
With the spread of nuclear technology, and the fears of it
falling into the hands of militants or states the West fears
could illicitly work on a weapons programme, trade transparency
and cooperation are seen as becoming more important.
In view of this, the United States, Britain and the Czech
Republic sponsored a Dutch paper submitted ahead of a meeting
last week of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), set up in 1975
to ensure that civilian nuclear exports are not diverted for
military purposes. All members have signed the NPT.
"With technology progressing at an ever increasing rate,
globalised supply chains, and more and more countries developing
nuclear and dual use capabilities, the possibility of trade in
nuclear related goods between governments not participating in
the NSG is becoming more and more likely," the paper said.
"In order to stay ahead of the curve, the NSG's goals - to
control the export of nuclear sensitive goods - might be best
served by an open-minded approach aimed at cooperation with
non-NSG members and promoting transparency of the NSG
guidelines."
The discussion paper, seen by Reuters, outlined different
types of "possible benefits the NSG could consider granting" a
country that is adhering to its trade guidelines even though it
is not in the secretive 48-nation grouping.
These could include sharing of information, access to NSG
meetings and "facilitated export arrangements", suggesting
possible access to some nuclear trade with NSG countries, for
example related to safety.
"SENSITIVE AND DIFFICULT"
Currently, Israel is the only non-NSG country that fulfils
the criteria regarding "adherence" to its guidelines although
India and Pakistan have informally indicated that they also
follow them, the Dutch Foreign Ministry document said.
The NSG groups Western countries with nuclear energy
programmes as well as Russia, China, some South American nations
and others but it has no members from the Middle East.
A former Israeli nuclear official who declined to be named
said Israel for years had tried to get the NSG to recognise it
as a so-called adherent country "on the strength of the
justified truth that Israel is a responsible state". But some
members, including South Africa, "won't even give us an inch".
Nuclear expert Mark Hibbs said such an acknowledgement by
the NSG would be important for Israel. "It would be a
recognition from a very important nuclear non-proliferation
related body that Israel is a responsible nuclear state," Hibbs,
of the Carnegie Endowment think-tank, said.
Like Israel, Pakistan and India have both refused to sign
the NPT, which would oblige them to scrap their nuclear weapons.
Washington, London and others say India should be allowed to
join the NSG, arguing that it qualifies because of the size of
its civilian atomic industry and its commitment to stopping the
spread of military material. But other member states have voiced
doubt about accepting India, which would be the only member of
the suppliers group that has not signed up to the NPT.
Any decision on Indian membership or closer relations with
others outside the NSG would need the support of all members of
the cartel that regulates nuclear trade.
It was not immediately clear how the Dutch paper - which
builds on a German one in 2006 - was received at last Thursday's
meeting in Vienna. One participant said countries had been
asked to prepare questions for future meetings.
"I'm sure a number of partners will have quite a few
questions, will be reluctant on certain issues," another envoy
said. A third official noted the issue had also been discussed
at various times in the past, adding: "It is a very sensitive
and difficult question."
