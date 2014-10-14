PARIS Oct 14 A Turkish nuclear plant to be
built by Japanese-French consortium will be ready to come online
by 2023, the same year as the one hundredth anniversary of the
Turkish republic, a consortium member said on Tuesday.
In May 2013, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
(MHE), Itochu Corp. and France's GDF Suez
agreed to build Turkey's second nuclear power plant at
an estimated cost of $22 billion. The 4,800 megawatt plant in
the Black Sea town of Sinop will use Atmea1 reactors developed
by MHE and French Areva.
"We are working very hard to start the plant in 2023, the
year of the centenary," MHE president and CEO Shunichi Miyanaga
told Reuters on the sidelines of a trade show in Paris.
He said the project is experiencing no difficulties and has
the full support of the Turkish and Japanese governments.
MHE Energy & Environment VP Terumasa Onaka said that this
month or next, the Turkish parliament is expected to ratify the
Turkish-Japanese agreement signed by the prime ministers of the
two countries last year.
The next step will be a feasibility study and licensing,
which will take about 18 months, so that construction could
start around 2017-18 and the first power be delivered in 2023.
Onaka said the plan is for the Turkish side to take a stake
of about 50 percent in the project, while the foreign investors
could split their part three ways between MHE, Itochu and GDF,
adding that nothing has been decided yet. He added there was no
plan for Areva to take a stake in the project.
Onaka said many developing countries have a need for a
mid-sized reactor like the Atmea, which has capacity of 1100 MW,
compared to the 1650 MW capacity of Areva's flagship EPR model.
Onaka said MHE also hopes to sell the Atmea1 reactor in
Vietnam and Brazil. He said a final decision on the Vietnamese
nuclear project could be taken this year or next.
Similar to Turkey, Vietnam's first nuclear plant will be
built by Rosatom, the second one by a Japanese consortium.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Diane Craft)