THE HAGUE, March 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan
would turn over a stockpile of highly enriched uranium (HEU) and
separated plutonium to the United States to be downgraded and
disposed of.
"This effort involves the elimination of hundreds of
kilograms of nuclear material, furthering our mutual goal of
minimizing stocks of HEU and separated plutonium worldwide,
which will help prevent unauthorized actors, criminals, or
terrorists from acquiring such materials," the leaders said in a
joint statement released by the White House.
"This material, once securely transported to the United
States, will be sent to a secure facility and fully converted
into less sensitive forms."
The plutonium, they said, would be prepared for "final
disposition."
The announcement was made as world leaders convened in the
Netherlands for a nuclear summit.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Hugh Lawson)