NEW YORK, Aug 26 Nuclear power plants along the U.S. East Coast
are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Irene which is barreling toward North
Carolina on its way to New York over the weekend.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday it sent additional staff
to monitor conditions and storm preparation at nine nuclear plants in Irene's
path, from North Carolina to New Hampshire, as well as a nuclear fuel
production plant in North Carolina.
Plant employees are securing equipment and readying extra staff for the
weekend.
Progress Energy's PGN.N Brunswick nuclear plant, perched on the North
Carolina coast, was expected to continue operating as the storm passed.
[ID:nN1E77P130]
Dominion Resources Inc (D.N), after shutting down its North Anna nuclear
power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday, is taking precautions at its
other plants ahead of the storm.
"We're going through the steps that we go through in anticipation of a
major storm, making sure everything is secure, that no loose material or
construction material is hanging around and checking staff," said Dan Genest, a
spokesman in Richmond, Virginia.
The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna nuclear plant will remain shut
through the storm. The two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry plant was designed to withstand
winds of 360 miles per hour.
Dominion is required by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to shut down
one of the units in advance of a storm with hurricane force winds (Category 1
at 74 miles per hour) with 24 hours advanced notice, Genest said.
If a storm is expected to continue, Dominion would be required to shut down
the second unit with 12 hours advanced notice.
STATE OWNER PLANT UNIT TYPE MWE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 2* Combustion Engineering 884
Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 3* WH Four-Loop 1,227
Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1* Combustion Engineering 873
Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2* Combustion Engineering 862
Massachusetts Entergy Pilgrim* GE-Type 3 685
New Hampshire Entergy Seabrook* WH Four-Loop 1,295
New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 1* WH Four-Loop 1,174
New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 2* WH Four-Loop 1,130
New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Hope Creek* GE Type 4 1,161
New Jersey Exelon Oyster Creek* GE Type 2 619
New York Entergy Indian Point 2* WH Four-Loop 1,020
New York Entergy Indian Point 3* WH Four-Loop 1,025
N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* GE Type 4 938
N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* GE Type 4 937
N. Carolina Progress Shearon Harris Unit 1 WH Two-Loop 900
Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 1 GE Type 4 1,134
Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 2 GE Type 4 1,134
Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 1* WH Three-Loop 799
Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 2* WH Three-Loop 799
Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 1 WH Three-Loop 980.5
Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 2 WH Three-Loop 972.9
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Key:
GE - General Electric
WH - Westinghouse
* Stations to which NRC dispatched additional staff
Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and compiled by David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer
and Matthew Robinson in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by
Alden Bentley)