NEW YORK, Aug 26 Nuclear power plants along the U.S. East Coast are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Irene which is barreling toward North Carolina on its way to New York over the weekend.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday it sent additional staff to monitor conditions and storm preparation at nine nuclear plants in Irene's path, from North Carolina to New Hampshire, as well as a nuclear fuel production plant in North Carolina.

Plant employees are securing equipment and readying extra staff for the weekend.

Progress Energy's PGN.N Brunswick nuclear plant, perched on the North Carolina coast, was expected to continue operating as the storm passed. [ID:nN1E77P130]

Dominion Resources Inc ( D.N ), after shutting down its North Anna nuclear power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday, is taking precautions at its other plants ahead of the storm.

"We're going through the steps that we go through in anticipation of a major storm, making sure everything is secure, that no loose material or construction material is hanging around and checking staff," said Dan Genest, a spokesman in Richmond, Virginia.

The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna nuclear plant will remain shut through the storm. The two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry plant was designed to withstand winds of 360 miles per hour.

Dominion is required by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to shut down one of the units in advance of a storm with hurricane force winds (Category 1 at 74 miles per hour) with 24 hours advanced notice, Genest said.

If a storm is expected to continue, Dominion would be required to shut down the second unit with 12 hours advanced notice. STATE OWNER PLANT UNIT TYPE MWE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 2* Combustion Engineering 884 Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 3* WH Four-Loop 1,227 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1* Combustion Engineering 873 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2* Combustion Engineering 862 Massachusetts Entergy Pilgrim* GE-Type 3 685 New Hampshire Entergy Seabrook* WH Four-Loop 1,295 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 1* WH Four-Loop 1,174 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 2* WH Four-Loop 1,130 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Hope Creek* GE Type 4 1,161 New Jersey Exelon Oyster Creek* GE Type 2 619 New York Entergy Indian Point 2* WH Four-Loop 1,020 New York Entergy Indian Point 3* WH Four-Loop 1,025 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* GE Type 4 938 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* GE Type 4 937 N. Carolina Progress Shearon Harris Unit 1 WH Two-Loop 900 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 1 GE Type 4 1,134 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 2 GE Type 4 1,134 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 1* WH Three-Loop 799 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 2* WH Three-Loop 799 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 1 WH Three-Loop 980.5 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 2 WH Three-Loop 972.9 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key:

GE - General Electric

WH - Westinghouse

* Stations to which NRC dispatched additional staff

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and compiled by David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer and Matthew Robinson in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley)