Aug 29 The following lists nuclear power plants in the path of Hurricane Irene and their status as of Monday.

Some plants remained fully operational through the storm, while a few were shut or reduced power in advance of expected major storm surge.

In Maryland, Constellation Energy Nuclear Group's Calvert Cliffs 1 facility remained shut after a transformer was hit by a section of aluminum siding during the storm. STATE OWNER PLANT MONDAY STATUS RESTART TIMING CAPACITY MW -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 2* CUT TO 50 PCT UNKNOWN 884 Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 3* CUT TO 66 PCT UNKNOWN 1,227 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1* OFF LINE UNKNOWN 873 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2* NO IMPACT N/A 862 Massachusetts Entergy Pilgrim* NO IMPACT N/A 685 New Hampshire NextEra Seabrook* NO IMPACT N/A 1,295 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 1* NO IMPACT N/A 1,174 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 2* NO IMPACT N/A 1,130 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Hope Creek* NO IMPACT N/A 1,161 New Jersey Exelon Oyster Creek* CUT TO 1 PCT UNKNOWN 619 New York Entergy Indian Point 2* NO IMPACT N/A 1,020 New York Entergy Indian Point 3* NO IMPACT N/A 1,025 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* BACK AT FULL PWR N/A 938 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 2* UP TO 90 PCT 24-36 Hours 937 N. Carolina Progress Shearon Harris Unit 1 NO IMPACT N/A 900 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 1 CUT TO 97 PCT N/A 1,134 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 2 CUT TO 92 PCT N/A 1,134 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 1* NO IMPACT N/A 799 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 2* NO IMPACT N/A 799 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 1 OFFLINE UNKNOWN 980.5 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 2 OFFLINE UNKNOWN 972.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key:

GE - General Electric

WH - Westinghouse

Numbers in brackets show current power output

Stations to which NRC dispatched additional staff

Sources: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, companies (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis, Jeanine Prezioso, Selam Gebrekidan, David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer and Matthew Robinson in New York, Eileen O'Grady in Houston, Antonita Madonna and Nallur Sethuraman in Bangalore;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)