Aug 31 The following lists nuclear power plants in the path of Hurricane Irene and their status as of early Wednesday.

Some plants remained fully operational through the storm, while a few were shut or reduced power in advance of expected major storm surge.

In Maryland, Constellation Energy Nuclear Group's Calvert Cliffs 1 facility remained shut offline after a transformer was hit by a section of aluminum siding during the storm.

The North Anna nuclear plant in Virginia remains shut following last week's earthquake in the region. The plant cannot be restarted until the operator can show no functional damage occurred to equipment needed for safe operation. [ID:nN1E77S184] STATE OWNER PLANT MONDAY STATUS RESTART TIMING CAPACITY MW ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 2 BACK AT FULL PWR N/A 884 Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 3* BACK AT FULL PWR N/A 1,227 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1* UP TO 2 PT UNKNOWN 873 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2 NO IMPACT N/A 862 Massachusetts Entergy Pilgrim NO IMPACT N/A 685 New Hampshire NextEra Seabrook NO IMPACT N/A 1,295 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 1 NO IMPACT N/A 1,174 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 2 NO IMPACT N/A 1,130 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Hope Creek NO IMPACT N/A 1,161 New Jersey Exelon Oyster Creek* BACK AT FULL PWR N/A 619 New York Entergy Indian Point 2 NO IMPACT N/A 1,020 New York Entergy Indian Point 3 NO IMPACT N/A 1,025 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* BACK AT FULL PWR N/A 938 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 2* UP TO 94 PCT N/A 937 N. Carolina Progress Harris Unit 1 NO IMPACT N/A 900 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 1 BACK AT FULL PWR N/A 1,134 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 2 BACK AT FULL PWR N/A 1,134 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 1 NO IMPACT N/A 799 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 2 NO IMPACT N/A 799 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 1 OFFLINE UNKNOWN 980.5 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 2 OFFLINE UNKNOWN 972.9 Vermont Entergy Vermont Yankee NO IMPACT N/A 620 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

