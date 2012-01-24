* Says GE Hitachi proposal fails "hurdle of credibility"
* Watchdog concerned by financial, technology risks
* Government prefers mixed-oxide plant alternative
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's nuclear watchdog
has hardened its stance against a proposal by U.S.-Japan joint
venture GE Hitachi to dispose of UK radioactive
waste in a plutonium-burning reactor but has not ended talks.
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), which advises
the government on how best to manage the UK's growing plutonium
stockpile, is considering a number of options including the
fast-reactor design proposed by GE Hitachi in November.
The NDA has repeatedly ruled the multi-billion pound 600
megawatt (MW) reactor out of the running on the grounds that the
technology lacks credibility for the purposes of plutonium
disposal.
An email from Adrian Simper, the NDA's strategy and
technology director, to GE Hitachi on Nov. 29, which was
obtained by Reuters, cited as a reason that "the market did not
expect to deploy them (the plutonium reactor design)
commercially for several decades (until 2050)".
In that email, Simper also told an unidentified official at
GE Hitachi that the NDA wanted to use "market-provided reactors"
because the government "was not prepared to take technology risk
on a new reactor".
The email also referred to a joint meeting in which NDA set
out "a hurdle for credibility" that GE Hitachi had thus far
failed to meet.
Hurdles included the safe management of recycling byproducts
as well as finding a British utility willing to own and operate
the reactor.
The NDA also demanded financial certainty that costs would
be contained to about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) and that
the government would be insulated from technology deployment
risks.
The correspondence concluded with an admission that the two
parties have "struggled to reach a clear agreement on the work
necessary to demonstrate credibility", on which further progress
depends.
Talks between GE Hitachi and NDA are expected to continue
for several more months, an NDA spokesman said.
The front-runner proposal for converting the UK stockpile of
waste plutonium - the biggest civilian stash in the world -
involves making it into a mixed-oxide fuel for reuse in a new
generation of thermal light water reactors.
The government said in December it preferred this option.
($1 = 0.6416 British pounds)
(editing by Jane Baird)