BUCHAREST Aug 14 Romania's state-owned nuclear
plant Nuclearelectrica recorded a net profit of 60.4
million lei ($18.2 million) in the first half of the year, down
69 percent on the year, due to a drop in sale prices and higher
taxes, it said on Thursday.
A new tax on property was approved by the leftist government
late last year. It has been criticised by businesses as it slaps
a 1.5 percent charge on the value of special buildings owned by
companies, from oil wells to warehouses to electricity poles.
"The decrease in net profit is mainly caused by the lower
selling prices on competitive markets (-20 perecent year on
year) and by the impact of tax on special construction,"
Nuclearelectrica CEO Daniela Lulache said in a statement.
The company accounts for a fifth of the European Union
state's electricity production.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas)