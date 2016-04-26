FRANKFURT, April 26 A nuclear power plant in
Germany has been found to be infected with computer viruses, but
they appear not to have posed a threat to the facility's
operations because it is isolated from the Internet, the
station's operator said on Tuesday.
The Gundremmingen plant, located about 120 km (75 miles)
northwest of Munich, is run by the German utility RWE.
The viruses, which include "W32.Ramnit" and "Conficker",
were discovered at Gundremmingen's B unit in a computer system
retrofitted in 2008 with data visualisation software associated
with equipment for moving nuclear fuel rods, RWE said.
Malware was also found on 18 removable data drives, mainly
USB sticks, in office computers maintained separately from the
plant's operating systems. RWE said it had increased
cyber-security measures as a result.
W32.Ramnit is designed to steal files from infected
computers and targets Microsoft Windows software, according to
the security firm Symantec.
First discovered in 2010, it is distributed through data
sticks, among other methods, and is intended to give an attacker
remote control over a system when it is connected to the
Internet.
Conficker has infected millions of Windows computers
worldwide since it first came to light in 2008. It is able to
spread through networks and by copying itself onto removable
data drives, Symantec said.
RWE has informed Germany's Federal Office for Information
Security (BSI), which is working with IT specialists at the
group to look into the incident.
The BSI was not immediately available for comment.
After Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster five years ago,
concern in Germany over the safety of nuclear power triggered a
decision by the government to speed up the shutdown of nuclear
plants. Tuesday was the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl
nuclear disaster.
