LONDON, Sept 15 The world nuclear industry aims
to build about 1,000 gigawatts of new nuclear reactor capacity
by 2050, World Nuclear Association Director-general Agneta
Rising said on Thursday.
Past installations have often been below 5 gigawatt (GW) or
less per year, but in 2014 the industry built 5 GW, which
doubled to 10 GW in 2015. One gigawatt is the equivalent of
about one medium-size nuclear reactor.
"We should be able to deliver 1,000 GW of new nuclear by
2050," Rising said at the opening of the annual WNA conference
in London.
She said the target was for 10 GW per year from 2016 to
2020, rising to 25 GW per year from 2021 to 2025 and to 33 GW
per year from 2026 to 2050.
Rising said the UK government's decision to go ahead with
the 3.2 GW Hinkley Point project is an important boost for the
industry.
"We congratulate the UK government on going ahead with the
Hinkley Point decision. It is important to have reliable
low-carbon energy sources."
