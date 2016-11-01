AMSTERDAM Nov 1 The Dutch government on Tuesday said an agreement reached this summer between Britain, Germany and the Netherlands over the future of uranium enrichment company Urenco was blocked by minority owners E.ON and RWE.

In a letter to parliament, Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said the German companies refused to sign up to an agreement creating a new corporate and legal regime for Urenco because it excluded the possibility of a future stock market listing.

The agreement would have allowed Britain to sell its one-third stake, while the Netherlands would have remained a one-third owner. E.ON and RWE both wish to sell their stakes, the letter said.